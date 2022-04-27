Never lose hope

A positive attitude is a psychological food that boosts our morale and calms nervousness. It helps us tackle unpleasant.

We are living in a world where hectic schedules and daily frivolities add miseries to our lives. Unusual incidents and heart-wrenching accidents leave us in stressful conditions.

Consequently, sadness and depression are embellished upon our faces. Peace of mind has become a dream. Threats and negative feelings are gripping our mindsets, as a result we are unable to make the right decisions at right time.

In this all, we become pessimistic which ultimately leads to depression.