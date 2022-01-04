Never think of giving up

BY SYED SHAHAB U DIN ANDRABI

Upon encounter with uneasy situations and circumstances, the apparently easy escape and the most vivid option always appears to be ‘relinquishing’.

Why does it happen? There are two reasons for its rife existence in us; one is the external unchecked heed and the other is internal fragility and obfuscation.

The venom that has been let lose and allowed unhindered perpetuation is, ‘incessant acquisition of success is a must’. The reality that we oft, wittingly or unwittingly, shy away from is this, life is a test and ups and downs are tied to it inextricably.