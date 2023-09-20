BY PROF.(DR) BASHIR AHMAD SANAIE and DR. ATIF RASOOL KAWOOSA
As the world comes together to mark World Alzheimer's Day, the theme for this year, "Never Too Early, Never Too Late," underscores a critical message: Alzheimer's disease is a challenge that demands attention at every stage of life.
This dual perspective, emphasizing both prevention and intervention, is vital to addressing the growing impact of Alzheimer's.
Understanding Alzheimer's across the lifespan: Alzheimer's disease is often associated with ageing, but its origins can be traced back to earlier stages of life. Accumulating evidence suggests that addressing risk factors and adopting brain-healthy habits in midlife and even earlier can significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's later on. On the other hand, timely diagnosis and intervention are equally crucial to improving the quality of life for those already living with the disease.
Global challenge: The global prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is on the rise, with millions of individuals affected and families impacted by its burdens. This disease not only affects cognitive function but also has far-reaching emotional, social, and economic consequences.
Prevention matters: Prevention begins with lifestyle choices. A healthy diet, regular exercise, cognitive stimulation, and managing risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. The earlier these habits are adopted, the more effective they become in safeguarding brain health.
Early diagnosis and intervention: For individuals already living with Alzheimer's, early diagnosis can make a significant difference in managing symptoms, providing appropriate care, and improving the quality of life. Timely intervention strategies, including medication, cognitive therapies, and support networks, can enhance well-being.
Our collective responsibility: On this World Alzheimer's Day, we call upon individuals, communities, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to take action:
Never too early: Promote awareness of risk factors and encourage brain-healthy habits among people of all ages.Invest in research to identify early markers and interventions for Alzheimer's prevention.
Never Too Late: Encourage regular cognitive health check-ups for seniors to facilitate early diagnosis.
Advocate for improved access to Alzheimer's care and support services.
By embracing both aspects of the "Never Too Early, Never Too Late" theme, we can strive for a world where Alzheimer's disease is not just managed but prevented, and where individuals of all ages have the tools and support needed to live with dignity and purpose.
Prof.(Dr) Bashir Ahmad Sanaie HOD NEUROLOGY Superspeciality Hospital Government medical college srinagar.
Dr.Atif Rasool Kawoosa Assistant professor neurology Superspeciality Hospital.