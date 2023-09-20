BY PROF.(DR) BASHIR AHMAD SANAIE and DR. ATIF RASOOL KAWOOSA

As the world comes together to mark World Alzheimer's Day, the theme for this year, "Never Too Early, Never Too Late," underscores a critical message: Alzheimer's disease is a challenge that demands attention at every stage of life.

This dual perspective, emphasizing both prevention and intervention, is vital to addressing the growing impact of Alzheimer's.

Understanding Alzheimer's across the lifespan: Alzheimer's disease is often associated with ageing, but its origins can be traced back to earlier stages of life. Accumulating evidence suggests that addressing risk factors and adopting brain-healthy habits in midlife and even earlier can significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's later on. On the other hand, timely diagnosis and intervention are equally crucial to improving the quality of life for those already living with the disease.

Global challenge: The global prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is on the rise, with millions of individuals affected and families impacted by its burdens. This disease not only affects cognitive function but also has far-reaching emotional, social, and economic consequences.

Prevention matters: Prevention begins with lifestyle choices. A healthy diet, regular exercise, cognitive stimulation, and managing risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's. The earlier these habits are adopted, the more effective they become in safeguarding brain health.