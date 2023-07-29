In the context of investment matters, a Mint report states that Indians invest approximately Rs.60 trillion every year. Of this, around 50% of household savings is invested in real estate and about 15% each in bank fixed deposits (FDs) and gold.

Many investors prefer the safety and comfort of physical gold even though there are alternatives to this asset class in the form of gold funds and sovereign gold bonds. As for FDs, a far superior alternative, with better safety and security features, is government securities, particularly treasury bills (T- bills).

Basically, in the post-pandemic period, the practice of saving and investment habits among people has undergone a sea change.

Most of the individual investors have moved from traditional investment options to new-age investment products to beat inflation and make quick returns. Mostly, they take the route of the capital market where they park their money in stocks and bonds to create wealth.

However, there are still many investors who are risk averse and continue to still bank upon the traditional investing options such as bank fixed deposits etc.

There is also a good section of investors who explore a mix of both traditional and new-age investment options to minimize risk while looking for higher returns.

Traditional investment options, of course, offer security and comfort to the investors for being low risk instruments. But these instruments have been found generating negligible wealth. In fact, the traditional investment products have been delivering negative returns when inflation rules the market. Once the investors started understanding the exciting investment options backed by the fusion of technology & money management, we witnessed a rush of new raw investors in millions boarding the capital market platform to reap the benefits of positive returns. Notably, the new-age investment products are innovative, well-diversified, and provide the right mix of risk and return. The investors can align these investment options with their financial goals and generate positive inflation-beating returns.

New-age investment options can be utilised for the long term as well as for short-term requirements. However, to explore these options, the investor should have a higher risk appetite. In fact they should invest in options that match their risk appetite.

In this major shift of investors from traditional investment options to the new-age options, we will find that the modern-age investor’s portfolio is spread across various asset classes. Mutual funds and equity remain common across all investor groups. Investors have also started moving towards alternative investment avenues like Gold ETFs, real estate, cryptocurrencies, unlisted equities, and many more.