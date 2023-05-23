New Economic Geography and Economic Development

New Economic Geography has a great bearing upon these high technology sectors relying greatly on interpersonal relationships and trust. In the age of globalisation, it is very difficult to develop things like software which is very different from other kinds of industrial manufacturing demanding intense levels of knowledge and cooperation between many different people, as well as the use of tacit knowledge.

As a result of knowledge and cooperation becoming a necessary good or simply a necessity, there is a clustering or agglomeration in the New Economic Geography or new economy.

Agglomeration effects or economies of agglomeration are very prominent in New Economic Geography and is most often discussed in terms of efficiency levels or firm productivity.

Nonetheless, agglomeration effects also explain social segregation, and some social phenomenon such as clustering of large proportions of the population in metropolitan cities and big urban centres. It also emphasize on the firm as the most important unit.

However, the focus on the firm as the main entity creates a stumbling block in the debate of New Economic Geography and Spatial Economic Structure.

There is a bi-way causal relationship between New Economic Geography and different sectors of the economy: primary sector, secondary sector, tertiary sector, and quaternary sector.

How good New Economic Geography is in a global village? How good is the interface between New Economic Geography and different sectors of the economy? Good New Economic Geography regime turns all sectors of the economy in a better condition and vice versa, especially knowledge based sector. Better condition of different sectors of the economy will in turn contribute to the growth and development process of the new economy with minimal trade restrictions.