New electoral battle lines

Two meetings of the opposition parties, and the battle lines seem to be gradually drawing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is now clear that the contest is going to be between the opposition front baptized as I.N.D.I.A- an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance- and the ruling NDA.

The acronym seems to have a two-fold objective. Primarily it is catchy and easy to attract people’s imagination and encompasses in its full form the broader objective of the new alliance viz development and inclusivity to counter the BJP’s divisive agenda. Secondly, and more importantly I.N.D.I.A is some kind of a counter to the saffron brigade’s hyper-nationalism.

The two strong indicators that emanated following the Bengaluru opposition jamboree, in fact a little before that, the opposition parties’ determination to come together and that true to its style the Modi-era BJP was not going to take it lying low. So, while the opposition unity move was on the cards after having kick-started in Patna last month, suddenly the dormant NDA came to life.

The warring opposition parties coming together was a news but the NDA under Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi holding its first meeting in the last nine years made a bigger headline. There has never been any doubt that the road ahead for the opposition parties which are quietly weaving a combine around Congress would be bumpy despite two meetings taking place smoothly; and even naming the new front passed off without hiccups. And the BJP with its all-out aggressive approach will spare no effort to unsettle them.

The opposition camp reaching the limited but significant goal of naming the front without hassles is also indicative of the fact that a lot of groundwork seemed to have been done in this connection. Also, the opposition parties packed with political stalwarts have embarked on a cautious and step-by-step approach rather than moving fast and igniting the cross-connections.

Patna followed by Bengaluru meets, coming post the BJP’s dethroning in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka in recent assembly elections, visibly has an unnerving effect on camp-Modi.

If not, then why convene the near defunct NDA mostly with inconsequential and sub-regional political parties, and flaunting the number of constituents including some new and insignificant entrants replacing at least the two oldest allies of the BJP namely Shiv Sena, now represented by a broken faction, and Shiromani Akali Dal.