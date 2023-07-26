New electoral gathering

Challenges ahead

Political observers believe that the predominant factor for convergence of regional satraps, several opposition parties, and Congress, having divergent ideologies and inflated egos, pertains to scare created by the Modi government through investigating agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax department, etc.

Owing to this compulsion, west Bengal chief minister, Mamata was first to exhibit flexibility in Patna conclave when she ignored Delhi CM, Kejriwal’s tirade against Congress over its non-committal stand on ordinance hence he had kept himself away from press briefing also which gave handle to BJP to express doubt about the chances of unity amongst these leaders to come together.

But Congress announced its support to Kejriwal in Rajya Sabha to oppose the ordinance which paved the way for the participation of AAP in Bangalore. Sources said that Mamata played a crucial role in pacifying Kejriwal and used her good offices with Sonia Gandhi also which was responsible for change of scenario as it could ensure the enlisting of support of AAP.

Seat sharing

With the announcement of the formation of an eleven-member coordination panel, a new Road Map will be discussed in the Mumbai meeting which assumes a lot of significance and relevance to take the entire exercise to the next level. Being a Pan India party, Congress will be the main player to make the dream of leaders of 26 parties a reality because it may be required to make more sacrifices after the Delhi imbroglio. Second, regional satraps are dominant in their states including Mamata in West Bengal, Kejriwal in Delhi and Punjab, M.K.Stalin in Tamil Nadu, even Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Kumar and Tejeshvi Yadav in Bihar, Pinaravi Vijyan in Kerala, etc. hence they will demand lion’s share in overall numbers of Lok Sabha seats.

Third, Congress has got capacity and potential to take on BJP one to one in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal which will make it logical to give maximum share to the party. Congress does not have chance in West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab thereby putting it on back foot; and flexibility will be a key element to reach on seat sharing arrangements in 2024. APP had acted as a vote cutter in several states like Goa, Tripura, Karnataka etc. hence it may be expected not to field its candidates to ensure the victory of dominant party which will be taking on powerful BJP.