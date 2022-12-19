New turn of events in Nepal

In diplomacy, it is always heartening if immediate neighbour has got friendly relations and does not play in the hands of bigger power; this is true to Nepal after the defeat of Pro China communists lead by EX prime minister, K.P.S Oli who brought Indo-Nepal ties to the lowest ebb.

The fast turn of events in the Himalayan Kingdom preceding general election and results announced by Nepal election commission strongly indicate that five party alliance comprising NC, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janamorcha are certain to retain power in Nepal.

Modi’s efforts help in normalisation

Prime Minister Narender Modi has visited Nepal half a dozen times so far which reflected India’s eagerness to cement strained relations which saw some change in dynamics even during the short span of coalition rule headed by Deuba.

The relations with Nepal went sour when India imposed blockade in 2015 to create pressure on Nepal to protect the citizenship rights of Mahdeshis (residents of Terai region adjacent to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) while new constitution was being drafted.

It is an open secret that former China’s ambassador to Nepal had openly interfered in the internal affairs of Himalayan Kingdom to keep two factions of communists but failed miserably as split did take place and Oli’s rival, a faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal,’Prachanda’ refused to accept the dictate of China to join hands with Nepali Congress.

India did contribute to help Nepal during the pandemic crisis which was purely on humanitarian basis and common people appreciated the gesture.

Karamveer Yojna may be implemented

Experts say that Deuba had put execution of Karamveer project on hold to recruit 28000 Youths from Nepal in the Indian army and now the hurdle will be cleared as the existing coalition may be in office soon. The Indian army chief had threatened to withdraw these posts but the Indian government refrained from it to protect old ties hence the ProJet may be implemented after the new government is installed in Kathmandu.