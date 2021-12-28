New VC at the helm

Our batch joined Faculty of Veterinary Science (F. V. Sc) Shuhama (SKUAST-K) in year 2006. At that time the job prospects in Animal Husbandry were not that much. We were exposed to the basics of Animal Husbandry as per the prescribed curriculum. It was Cattle Research Station Mansbal where our batch had the glimpse of a teacher who talked out of box - outside the syllabus.

He had the Global Exposure and gave a detailed brain storming lecture. He noticed our drooping shoulders and explained to us the opportunities in the field of Private Sector and Research.

He promised that our future was bright provided we worked hard with dedication. The man was none other than Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai.