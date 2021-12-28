New VC at the helm

Our batch joined Faculty of Veterinary Science (F. V. Sc) Shuhama (SKUAST-K) in year 2006. At that time the job prospects in Animal Husbandry were not that much. We were exposed to the basics of Animal Husbandry as per the prescribed curriculum. It was Cattle Research Station Mansbal where our batch had the glimpse of a teacher who talked out of box - outside the syllabus.
He had the Global Exposure and gave a detailed brain storming lecture. He noticed our drooping shoulders and explained to us the opportunities in the field of Private Sector and Research.
He promised that our future was bright provided we worked hard with dedication. The man was none other than Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai.
His being appointed as Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K came as a pleasant surprise. Having joined SKUAST-K in 1993, he has served in different capacities as Director Planning and Monitoring, Associate Director Research, Founder Head Division of Biotechnology (Wherein he developed Noori Pashmina Clone along with other scientists), Head Division of Animal Genetics and Breeding, Coordinator HRD Program (Biotechnology), Coordinator Star College Program DBT MoST GOI, Coordinator Bioinformatics Centre DBT MoST GOI, In charge Sheep Research Station and In charge Cattle Research Station SKUAST-K.
Prof. Nazir Ganai has supervised more than 17 externally funded projects which include the World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). He is an alumnus of Veterinary College Bikaner Rajasthan and National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) Karnal. He has worked at various foreign universities including the University of Durham (England), University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA) and Wageningen University and Research Centre (Netherland). He has to his credit numerous scientific papers in reputed National and International Journals. Perhaps there couldn’t have been a better choice to the coveted post than him.
During my Master’s Degree Program in year 2012, Prof. Ganai was my Major Advisor in Livestock Production and Management (LPM) subject and there I got an opportunity to work under him. Hailing from Chandigram Village of Tral in Pulwama District, his remarkable attribute is his workaholic nature. He always used to be engrossed in work and never appeared short of energy. Outside, he seemed to be in a state of hurry, eager to reach his lab or office! He was always ready to offer a helping hand to anyone. His only limitation being the paucity of time, given his busy schedule.
He is an able administrator, in fact a multi-tasker. As a teacher and researcher he relied more on internet than books. He emphasised that the world is a Global Village and asserted that the ocean of knowledge was just a click away. He pioneered various e-initiatives of Information, Education and Communication in the Faculty of Veterinary Science Shuhama. Prof. Ganai is a humble and a visionary person with a pragmatic and futuristic approach. Hope, as Vice Chancellor at the topmost chair in the University he works with the same zeal and zest the way he did as a teacher and researcher in Faculty of Veterinary Science Shuhama.
There are multiple challenges in front of him: nutritional security for the growing population, production of wholesome food and threat of Zoonotic diseases being the major ones. It is hoped that he will uphold the spirit of “One Health” and collaborate with Medical fraternity for safeguarding human health against Zoonotic diseases and take steps in the direction of environmental protection too. Hopefully other Faculties of the University including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Forestry will prosper under his leadership. It is expected that he will bring reforms in the academic and research arenas of the University and during his tenure there shall be lab to land transfer of technology and farmers and students shall see a new dawn of development!
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.