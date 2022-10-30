The slow ongoing construction works at the newly established government medical colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir must gain pace for timely completion of these prestigious projects.
The pace of the work at GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur and Handwara and their associated hospitals is slow. This is not something that can be ignored.
If the construction work continues same way, the projects will not get completed on time. Establishing GMCs was a major achievement in the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
The construction work at these projects and their timely completion should have been a top priority for the government agencies, associated with the work.
But this did not happen and the results of slow pace are becoming visible. Providing the new buildings and other infrastructure is very much needed for the smooth functioning of the medical colleges. Lack of facilities does affect the quality functioning of the institutions.
The main buildings - colleges, hostels, residential quarters and other facilities - for the students and the faculty must be completed speedily.
Timely procurement of the furniture and other equipments is imperative for the proper functioning of laboratories and classrooms. Now, the government at top level has also take a serious not of slow pace of work at these projects.
During a meeting on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor, Rajeev Rai Batnagar, expressed displeasure over the slippage of timelines. He told the officers that the deadlines for completion of these projects committed earlier will not be extended at any cost.
The advisor asked them to work in double shifts so that the projects are completed within the committed timelines. Batnagar also directed the officers to gear up their men and machinery at each project so that the works are sped up and completed on time.
Now, after the government at top level having taken a serious note, it is being hoped that the work is completed on time. Advisor’s directions must strictly be implemented.
Otherwise, delay in completion of the projects will adversely affect the health services required in the coming years.