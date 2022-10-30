The slow ongoing construction works at the newly established government medical colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir must gain pace for timely completion of these prestigious projects.

The pace of the work at GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur and Handwara and their associated hospitals is slow. This is not something that can be ignored.

If the construction work continues same way, the projects will not get completed on time. Establishing GMCs was a major achievement in the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir.