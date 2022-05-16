Next in Command, Who?

During his tenure so far, Gen. Bajwa made certain very bold statements, and these should be appreciated not only by way of the choice of words, and the content that gave a context in practical terms. The February 25, 2021, reiteration of the November 26, 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control came about on the watch of Gen. Bajwa.

It could not have been an unilateral effort, though it also is a well-established fact that there were friendly countries like UAE that nudged India and Pakistan to rediscover the virtues of peace on the borderline between two parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was a momentous decision by the two armies, the importance of which is now visible with the border populations on either side of the dividing line enjoying fruits of peace.

In less than a month after the February 2021 ceasefire agreement, speaking at Islamabad Security Dialogue, Gen. Bajwa while referring to the Indo-Pak relations did call for the resolution of Kashmir for better ties between Delhi and Islamabad, had made a super-significant statement;

”However , we feel that it is time to bury the past and move forward .” This bury the past and move forward statement could not be translated on the ground because of the flip-flop of the Imran Khan government, which one day wanted trade with India, and the next day succumbed to the hawks and derailed the whole process.