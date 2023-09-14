NH-44 four lane project: Catastrophic impact for Ramban

Millions of taxpayer’s money has been wasted in undoing the damage caused by repeated landslides triggered by faulty planning and incompetent execution by the concerned companies working on NHAI.

Bureaucratic spaces in J&K are in deep slumber and blind to these catastrophic changes in the mountain environment. People are not against infrastructure development, but development at the cost of people’s lives is no development.

Ramban District of J&K is entirely mountainous, most of which is carved out through perpetual erosional work by mighty Chenab River and its tributaries. Mountain environments are characterised by sensitive ecosystems and increased occurrences of extreme weather events and natural catastrophes. One of the most prominent features of mountain environment is their steep topography.

Mountains often rise abruptly from surrounding lowlands, creating dramatic landscapes and providing opportunities for recreational activities. However, the steep slopes and fragile condition of Himalayan mountains especially in Ramban District, pose a number of challenges to human habitation, livelihood, development, and to the people traversing everyday through dilapidated roads. This includes high erosion, landslides, and difficulty in building infrastructure.