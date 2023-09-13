NH44 - Virtual Death Trap

The tragic killing of four persons including two brothers from Southern Kashmir near Ramban at Srinagar- Jammu National Highway once again exposed the causal approach adopted by the executing agencies engaged in the much-publicized National Highway widening project.

The vital Jammu-Srinagar national highway has virtually been turned into a death trap because, after the launching of the widening project, accidents became routine affairs in a stretch of the highway.

On May 30 this year, 10 people were killed while around 55 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jhajjar Kotli.

Frequent accidents on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) are a serious concern, and they can occur due to a combination of factors, including the challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions, heavy traffic, and sometimes human error. Here are some of the common reasons for accidents on this highway:

The highway often suffers from poor maintenance, leading to potholes, uneven surfaces, and deteriorating road conditions. These factors can contribute to accidents, especially when drivers are unable to navigate the road safely.

The region experiences extreme weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, snowfall, fog, and ice during certain seasons. These weather conditions can reduce visibility and make the road slippery, increasing the risk of accidents.

The hilly and mountainous terrain along the highway is prone to landslides and rockslides, which can occur suddenly and pose a significant danger to vehicles on the road.

Some accidents are a result of vehicles, particularly trucks and buses, being overloaded or traveling at excessive speeds. Overloaded vehicles can lose control more easily, and speeding reduces reaction time, making it harder to avoid accidents.

Inadequate road signage and lighting can make it difficult for drivers to navigate the highway safely, especially at night or in adverse weather conditions.

Long hours of driving, especially for commercial vehicles, can lead to driver fatigue, which impairs judgment and reaction times, increasing the risk of accidents.

The highway often experiences heavy traffic congestion, particularly during peak travel times. Congestion can lead to rear-end collisions and other accidents when vehicles are unable to maintain a safe following distance.

Efforts have been made by the government to improve safety on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, including road upgrades, improved signage, and checkpoints to monitor vehicle safety. However, the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions remain persistent challenges.