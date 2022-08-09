Nigeen Club losing sheen

Once known for lot of hustle bustle, the Nigeen Club has been now almost rendered to a venue for marriage functions only. Holding functions is not bad but the club should be restored to its past glory.
That way the basic purpose for which the club was established can be also served. If immediate attention is not paid, Nigeen Club can become like other marriage halls in Srinagar city and will lose further its grace.
All the required infrastructure, damaged in 2014 floods, must be replaced and more facilities provided to ensure the functioning of the club same way as it used to be in the past.
In fact more facilities should be kept available there.
Reports say that now a situation has arisen that even the large number of its members prefer not to visit the club. They complain about lack of infrastructure and facilities. The tourism department officials handling the Nigeen Club must get feedback from the members and use it for further development of the club.
These members used to be part of the club’s hustle bustle in past and their inputs can be valuable. Their views cannot be outrightly rejected. Efforts should be made that Nigeen Club must function beyond a marriage functions’ venue.
There is no doubt that a revenue is generated by holding the marriage functions and large number of people prefer their functions at the venue also because of the scenic beauty around.
But this revenue is generated during marriage seasons only. Activities like past must be also encouraged so that the hustle bustle is there throughout the year.
With tourism related business having picked up significantly this year, the Nigeen Club too need to get its share. Audits of accounts should be conducted properly and regularly.
There are reports that no audit was conducted in last 10 years. The grievances of the employees working there should be redressed.
They allege non-availability of service benefits because of callousness of authorities despite the club generating revenue by holding marriage functions.
According to them, the benefits including TA, CP fund, and arrears are pending. Their seventh pay commission arrears are also pending for a long time. The service books of the employees are not maintained since 2012.
The authorities must look into the grievances sympathetically. There are also reports about club officials not recovering Rs 38 lakh from its members which they owe to the club.
It is time for the tourism department to act in the best interests of Nigeen Club and those associated with it, including the employees, to make the club what it was known for in the past.