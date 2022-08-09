Nigeen Club losing sheen

Once known for lot of hustle bustle, the Nigeen Club has been now almost rendered to a venue for marriage functions only. Holding functions is not bad but the club should be restored to its past glory.

That way the basic purpose for which the club was established can be also served. If immediate attention is not paid, Nigeen Club can become like other marriage halls in Srinagar city and will lose further its grace.

All the required infrastructure, damaged in 2014 floods, must be replaced and more facilities provided to ensure the functioning of the club same way as it used to be in the past.

In fact more facilities should be kept available there.