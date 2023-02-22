Nitrogen: Climate friend or foe?

Nitrogen is really important in terms of human health. We all know how important nitrogen is.

There are so many other uses in terms of medicine, where reactive nitrogen helps us but also the threats particularly through air pollution and water pollution.

Nitrogen being really important in terms of biodiversity. Again, in terms of many species, their habitats are at risk from land use change, from climate change; and extra nitrogen enrichment can push them to extinction. So again, controlling nitrogen, using it more efficiently, can help.

To understand the effects of nitrogen pollution, firstly, we have to get familiar with the natural nitrogen cycle. Here you can see the upper and lower atmosphere, the soil and all our natural waters. Between the soil and the water there is a transition color. What happens here can equally happen in the soil or in the water.

Let’s see what happens with the ammonium in the soil! Firstly, it serves as a nutrient for plants. Secondly, some bacteria in the soil convert it to nitrate (NO3-). Loads of things can happen to nitrate. A part of it is taken up by plants as a nutrient.

A part of it, together with some of the ammonium, is leaching out from the soil to the natural waters. Here, both nitrate and ammonium serve as nutrients for aquatic plants and algae.

And finally, nitrate can go through another microbiological process, called denitrification, forming nitrogen gas and nitrous oxide (N2O). Nitrous oxide is a really stable compound, so it can get up to the upper atmosphere. Here, driven by the sun, in a so-called photochemical reaction, it is converted back to nitrogen gas.