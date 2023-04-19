No end to profiteering

The hike in the prices of food items and subsequent profiteering by shopkeepers has badly hit the customers. No mercy was shown towards the customers in this holy month of Ramadhan whether they had to buy mutton, chicken, vegetables, fruits or other items.

The government-fixed rates are being violated in broad day light and customers are having no choice but to succumb to the malpractices of the shopkeepers. Not all shopkeepers indulge into such illegal things but vast majority does so.

Even as the concerned department did market checking at several places but such measures proved inadequate. Absence of checking in markets on large scale proved costly for the customers.