No hartal today as Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for a 3-day visit to J&K, the third since the repealing of Article 370

One is sure to notice a modicum of calm in the Kashmir valley and throughout the Jammu and Kashmir UT for some time now. The longstanding tradition until recent years in Kashmir called for hartals or bandhs whenever the Prime Minister or the Home Minister visited J&K, organized by the separatists and supported by Pakistan.

However, there is no hartal or bandh to be seen today since Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in J&K for his three-day visit. More than anything, this in itself attests to the fact that there has been considerable improvement in Kashmir over the last three years since Article 370 was abrogated.

Not just that, in fact, in the last three years, commerce has also been booming in every sector—from tourism to traditional arts and crafts to every other sector—and people have been able to get over the losses brought on by prior acts of violence.

Changing times

If we talk about things looking bright in the “Heaven on Earth,” since August 5 of 2019, not a single innocent person has been killed by security personnel compared to the riots that took place in 2008, 2010, and 2016, which resulted in thousands of casualties because of the inadequacy of the traditional dynast political parties.

In comparison to all those times when people were killed and stone pelted on the roads, one may agree that there has been subsequent peace at the crossroads of Jammu and Kashmir.

If one looks back at the stretch of time when Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were in power, a lot transpired around that period since they woefully failed to address and strive toward the redressal of public issues during their time.

The governments at the central level and in the UT have adopted several unprecedented initiatives to help ensure greater control over security and the law-and-order situation. Separatist groups, underground activists, and terrorist sympathizers were all imprisoned.