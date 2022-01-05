No Heart Attacks by 2025

The Machil unit has been commissioned in the Col Sahi memorial hospital built by the Rastriya Rifles and is also being maintained by them. Whereas the Jagti, Jammu unit is placed in the premises of “ Help Line Humanity” which basically is a library for vocational training for the younger generation. Both these units eventually will be taken care of by the Gauri Kaul Foundation. These units will become fully functional by the end of January 2022.

Another similar unit has been sanctioned recently by the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) for village Hawl, Pulwama in the Prasad Joo Khan Memorial Healthy heart Centre. This center will also have all the facilities of diagnostic cardiology, biochemistry and biomarkers at a cost of Rs 1.15 crores.

ONGC will provide Rs 68,62 Lacks for the equipment. Prasad Joo was a very well-known and a highly respected person of this area. He lived in this village till 1965, when he passed away at an age of 85 years. This unit will be ready by the end of March 2022 and will be inaugurated and dedicated to the people of South Kashmir on 10th April 2022, the foundation day of our foundation.