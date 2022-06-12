No Place for Senior Citizens

Lawmakers understood challenges of senior citizens across the world and evolved legislation for their welfare and security.

In India senior citizens are governed under the Senior Citizens Act 2007 which has prescribed establishment of old age homes and re-creation centers for Senior Citizens.

In this regard senior citizens’ re-creation centers were inaugurated across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. In Kashmir the re-creation center namely ‘Ahata Waqar’ was inaugurated on 10th April 2019 by the then Chief Justice of JK High Court along with Justices of Jammu Kashmir High Court.