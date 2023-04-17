No Politics without Delhi

Made in the present context, the latest comment of Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari , that no politics or political leader in Jammu and Kashmir can exist without taking New Delhi (Central Government) into account, in a way also throws light indirectly on the major political developments in the past.

In an interview, he made the comment in the backdrop of the often repeated statement of his political opponents that Apni Party is close, and in touch with the Central Government.

Justifying being in touch with union government, he said New Delhi is a reality and the power seat of the country, irrespective of which party is ruling the country from there. Bukhari added that those who want peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir have to keep contact with New Delhi.

The Apni Party President said senior leaders from other parties too are in touch with the central government even as they are “denying so and lying.” He added that one can have political differences with the party the Prime Minister represents, but not with the Prime Minister. “

A Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the whole country and the Prime Minister of all the people in the country and that the same holds true about other ministers. Then what is wrong in having contact with the Prime Minister of the country or the Home Minister of the country,” he asked. But at the same time he asserted and commented that no J&K politics or political leader can exist without taking New Delhi into account.

His comment seems politically and historically correct if one goes by the major political developments in past. The developments, which saw forming and toppling of state governments here, kept on occurring from time to time.