No Room for Anti-Dollarization

India treads cautiously

Prime Minister Narender Modi emphasized that new six members will further strengthen the BRICS and give a new impetus. Experts say that other four new members viz. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Argentina and UAE have friendly relations with India. The overall impression may sound logical which will be welcomed. Modi said "expansion and modernization of BRICS is a message that all institutions in the world need to mould themselves according to changing times and India has always fully supported the expansion of the BRICS membership. As per India’s vision, the addition of new members will further strengthen BRICS as an organization besides giving a fillip to all our common endeavors." India is of confirmed opinion that the decision to expand the bloc will further strengthen the faith of many countries in the multipolar world order. The new entrants Iran and Saudi Arabia have got close ties with India which will not create imbalance in the grouping. Russia always stands by India whenever issues of mutual interest are discussed at international fora. As per the genesis, grouping took birth in Sept. 2006 comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China which was named as BRIC. After the entry of South Africa in Sept. 2010 it represents 41% of global population i.e., 3.7 billion, 24 % of Global GDP and 16 percent of trade volume which is very significant. More than 40 nations had shown keen interest and 23 formally applied for the membership but only six got the membership which was based on criteria finalised by the existing grouping.

Challenges ahead

Experts feel that expanded BRICS faces several challenges which include reshaping global governance and building a multipolar world which gives prominence to voices of Global South at the center of world agenda. Second, diverse interests of the members should not act as hindrance in focusing on the issues of common interest hence bilateral disputes must be kept at a bay. Third, BRICS should not be an Anti-West or Pro China-Russia block which may turn it into a convergence of an elite group ending into a fiasco. Fourth, the entry of six nations exhibits the relevance and importance to global economic order hence efforts must be made to take it to the next level. Fifth, BRIC can ponder over the idea of having its own currency but it will be possible only if consensus is evolved and it should not be aimed at the West or US which may make the proposal illogical and irrelevant. Sixth, founder members must respect the identity and significance of new members of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) which lends variety to BRICS. Seventh, India gets an opportunity to become the voice of developing countries through BRICS which will elevate its prestige in the international arena. Finally, India has got a serious problem of cross-border terrorism which can be raised at this forum to solicit support and even China will be forced to fall in line.

China-Russia makes deadly combination

The inclusion of Iran and Saudi Arabia is being credited to the forceful plea of China-Russia combine which is aimed at creating an Anti US and West block. China had brokered the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia which was not a welcome development to the United States. Due to the Ukraine war, Russia is at the receiving end and depends upon China which, at times, sends wrong signals to India and the US. Saudi Arabia is the largest crude oil exporter and it will have China in the same block which happens to be the world's biggest importer of oil. It also means Russia and Saudi Arabia will join each other in a new economic block and both are members of OPEC, a major oil producers’ group. If both nations coordinate their oil output then it may put Saudi Arabia at odds with America.