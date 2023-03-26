No truck halts at Nagrota and Qazigund
The latest direction of Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to traffic authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will effectively help in smooth movement of trucks on the highway.
He also directed them not to put any forced halt to the movement of trucks either way between Jammu and Srinagar. The direction has come at a right time. Now it is being expected that the traffic and other concerned authorities will follow it in letter and spirit.
Last year the halting of trucks at several places on Srinagar-Jammu had created chaos and confusion. The concerned officials at that time had said that the halting of trucks had become a requirement for proper regulation of the traffic on the highway because of the bad road condition at several places and subsequent repair work, and also due to heavy rush of trucks.
During the fruit exporting season particularly that of the apples to the markets outside Jammu and Kashmir, the apple growers and traders here were unhappy with the halting of trucks on the highway. They said their produce was not reaching on time to markets outside, thus affecting its price there.
They also added that halting of trucks was affecting the quality of the fruit. Because of the problem, the prices were initially hit in the markets. The fruit growers and traders later sought the intervention at the highest level in the government into the matter.
Acting swiftly, the top government functionaries intervened and directions were given to concerned officials not to unnecessarily halt the fruit laden trucks on the highway.
This helped in solving the problem to a large extent. This year much before the start of the fruit transporting season, Chief Secretary gave directions regarding no truck halts at Qazigund and Nagrota.
After some time from now, the cherry and other fruits will be transported to outside markets. And then in autumn season apples will be transported in a big way to outside markets.
The latest direction has brought much needed relief for the fruit growers and the traders. Such a move will surely avoid repetition of last year like situation.
Hopefully, all the concerned departments would now gear up much before the time and chalk out a detailed plan so that the trucks are not halted on the highway.
That way the flow of fruit laden trucks from here to outside and supply of essential commodities from outside to Kashmir will be smoother and easier.