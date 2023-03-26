No truck halts at Nagrota and Qazigund

The latest direction of Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, to traffic authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will effectively help in smooth movement of trucks on the highway.

He also directed them not to put any forced halt to the movement of trucks either way between Jammu and Srinagar. The direction has come at a right time. Now it is being expected that the traffic and other concerned authorities will follow it in letter and spirit.

Last year the halting of trucks at several places on Srinagar-Jammu had created chaos and confusion. The concerned officials at that time had said that the halting of trucks had become a requirement for proper regulation of the traffic on the highway because of the bad road condition at several places and subsequent repair work, and also due to heavy rush of trucks.