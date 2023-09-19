North Tech Symposium: Showcasing of Atmanirbhar Bharat

BY LT COL JS SODHI (RETD)

The Northern Command of the Indian Army jointly organised the North Tech Symposium (NTS) 2023 along with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) from September 11-13, 2023 in IIT Jammu which successfully showcased the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) andMakein India initiatives announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after he assumed office as India’s Prime Minister in May 2014.

The three day well-organised and well-conducted Symposium which was inaugurated by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, AVSM, YSM**, VSM, Vice Chief of Army Staff had over 180 firms participating with their defence equipment which were all Made in India.

The inauguration ceremony of NTS 2023 was held on September 11, 2023 which also had the presence of Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Dr Anurag Mishra, Dean IIT Jammu and Mr SP Shukla, President SIDM amongst other dignitaries which included Army Officers, Academia and the Defence Industry.

The VCOAS in his inaugural address stated the importance of technology prowess in national defence preparedness. Dean IIT Jammu stated that the IIT will be a hub for translational research and it has been collaborating with the Northern Command of the Indian Army for developing better weapon systems, while the President SIDM remarked that such a symposium is being held in an academic institution for the first time since its inception 15 years ago and the Indian Defence Industry has come a long way in the last one decade in consonance with the vision of the Government of India.