Not a happy situation for India

Let’s admit that there is a situation in eastern Ladakh and it’s quite tense. This tension is palpable to the troops stationed there and the army commanders monitoring it; the rest of the stress is in media.

The nation as such is unaware of the anxieties wrapped in complexities characterising the episode that is now in its third year-running, because of the remoteness of the geography and also because of China factor.

This should have been a matter of serious reflection and voicing of desire for adequate strategies to neutralise the threat on the borders in the sensitive region.

Again it is a matter of perception that how the nation views China. The public is not fed with the theatrics about China by know-all TV channels and social media, they discreetly differentiate between what is to be talked about and what all should be kept off eyes of the public.

That puts gravity of the situation in eastern Ladakh in background, and there is no attempt to have even a rear view mirror image of the tensions in the region and its geopolitical implications.