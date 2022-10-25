Now moonlighting in focus

It’s incredible! Moonlighting is garnering attention in the Indian corporate world. Large sections of employees of major IT giants like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have been caught at the centre-stage of the controversy. The controversy is debated as illegal and unethical by the employers, while those engaged in driving moonlight don’t see it through the prism of their employers.

The employers took no time to caution their employees once they observed moonlighting bug active within their organisations. Wipro fired 300 workers for moonlighting, calling it ‘cheating’ on part of the sacked workers.

Actually, moonlighting is a sort of side business taken up by the employees, be it in government sector or corporate sector, in addition to their regular job, typically without the employer’s knowledge. The employees, as is obvious from the practice, take the route of moonlighting to supplement their income for better living standards.

Moonlighting is not something new that the major IT companies discovered in their organisations. It’s an age-old practice in vogue in public as well as private sector organisations. Despite having illegal status, the moonlighting was (and continues) to flourish under the nose of authorities. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic brought this dual employment scenario to the fore after a large section of the employees were forced to work from home. Taking advantage of working remotely by leveraging technology, many employees boarded the moonlighting platform clandestinely and without getting noticed by their employers.

A study in 2019 has found that professional and managerial level employees of public sectors are more engaged in moonlighting. The findings concluded that “moonlighting promotes disloyal and discontent workforce, encourages bureaucracy, promotes leisure attitude towards job, inefficient leadership, and ineffective organisational policies.” However, the study has recommended that the government should come up with necessary checkmates to prohibit moonlighting in public sectors.

The act of moonlighting and subsequent action of some major corporates against the workers involved in the dual employment has triggered a countrywide debate. Some call the act unethical and illegal, while some advocated the practice on the pretext of leading to improvement in the standard of living of employees. It is worth mentioning that by virtue of most of the conventional employment contracts in public as well as private sector organizations, the employees are barred from taking up any other side job. It’s simply unethical and amounts to cheating if the workers violate the terms and conditions of the contract.

However, moonlighting holds legal ground only when the employer allows its workers to take up a second job. Notably, there are some companies that have put a policy in place where they have allowed moonlighting for its employees outside office hours or on the weekend, without affecting productivity, and do not have a conflict of interest.