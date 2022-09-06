Now retirement age in focus

The vision document has been shared with the states and discussions will soon start with other stakeholders including the employers and the employees as well.

Notably, EPFO is the custodian of a cumulative pension and provident fund corpus of over Rs.12 lakh crore of its nearly 60 million subscribers. The EPFO is likely to rope in the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which administers the National Pension Scheme of the government, in this comprehensive plan.

Since retirement age of employees has been brought into focus, it merits mention of the National Statistical Office (NSO)’s Elderly in India 2021 Report which states that the country’s population , aged 60 and above, is projected to touch 194 million in 2031 from 138 million in 2021, a 41% increase over a decade lifted by a higher population and rise in life expectancy for both males and females.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report also merits a mention, stating that life spans are getting longer. In other words, the estimates confirm the trend for longevity. “Globally, life expectancy has increased by more than 6 years between 2000 and 2019 – from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.4 years in 2019. While healthy life expectancy (HALE) has also increased by 8% from 58.3 in 2000 to 63.7, in 2019, this was due to declining mortality rather than reduced years lived with disability. In other words, the increase in HALE (5.4 years) has not kept pace with the increase in life expectancy (6.6 years),” reads the WHO report.

In the given circumstances, opinions galore that there is no harm to raise retirement age gradually to address increasing life expectancy in order to ensure that their national pension systems are both affordable and adequate.