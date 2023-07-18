Now tomatoes hit the headlines

Here a recent study by the RBI's development research group is worth quoting. It says, rise in tomato prices across India could jeopardize the headline inflation forecast as tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) are major contributors to the volatility of headline inflation.

Basically, price rise of essential as well as non-essential commodities is a common phenomenon. In fact, the kind of uncontrolled price rise witnessed in essential items and kitchen staples in the last couple of years, has emerged as a major worry for households. Even as the government has appreciably been taking several steps to give relief to the poor like free distribution of grains to ration card holders, in the continued price inflationary pressure along with wage deflation and increased joblessness, such measures fall short of solving the worries of common households. Notably, the price rise in essential commodities is always severely damaging in nature as lower strata take hits on their spine.

The rise and fall in prices has a lasting effect on the cost of living of a common man. Cost of living is the price of goods and services required for maintaining an average level standard of living and varies from place to place, and fluctuates from time to time. It has a direct bearing on the prosperity of an individual.

When the cost of living goes up, the social structure of a common man too takes a hit, exposing him more to complexes. As far as essential commodities are concerned, we have two categories. One is the traditional category of essentials and the second constitutes modern living essentials. The immediate impact of price rise is that it limits the access of common man only to necessities. Modern living essentials have become a luxury for him. While negotiating the situation, a common household engages more and more members of a family.

Normally, the price rise is attributed to the factors like rapid growth of population, increase in incomes, rising non-development expenditure of the government and increase in money supply, on the demand side. And on the supply side, inadequacy of agricultural output, inadequacy of industrial output and high-priced imports are listed in the price hike. But we have also been witnessing the hike in prices is not based on this economics. It’s the writ of the supplier which runs, pricing the commodities arbitrarily. We as consumers are left with no option but to pay the illogical prices of the essentials as we have no other option before us.

Meanwhile, we as consumers too have a unique attitude. We vehemently voice our demand for high quality fuel etc., but act as silent majority to uncontrolled price hike. In this system of economics, we surprisingly expect rules of physics to protect us from price rise. The theory of gravity that anything that goes up is bound to come down is not applicable in this context. Here it is opposite – whatever goes up, will never come down.

However, the war at least against arbitrary and illogical price rise of essentials needs to be led by the government and not the common man. So far, we haven’t seen anything substantial done to pull common people out of the price hike syndrome. Even we haven’t seen any consideration from the concerned authorities over the hardships being faced by a common man due to the sharp price hike of essential commodities.

The question remains – who will rescue consumers from the spine-breaking price rise of essential commodities?

Meanwhile, let me reiterate, let tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP) don’t slip out of the hands of the poor and lower middle class section as rich man’s food only and remain inexpensive as it used to be in the era of ‘bolay meray lips, I love uncle chips!