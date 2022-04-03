Nurturing piety

Ramadan is the blessed month in which the Qur’an was revealed and fasting prescribed (Surah al-Baqarah, 2: 183-85). Fasting (Sawm) in the month of Ramadan (9th month of lunar calendar) is one of the five pillars of Islam (Arkan al-Islam).

Fasting is not just abstaining and desisting from food and drinks (from dawn to dusk), but it is one of the blessings of Almighty Allah which gives us many opportunities to come closer to our Creator; and to serve the Creation in best possible ways, with multi-fold rewards for every action and deed: from offering extra prayers to dhikr to helping poor and needy, and even uttering ‘good word’, as stated in a Hadith: “It is also charity to utter a good word” (Bukhari & Muslim).

The fasting is an act for which the reward is unlimited, as a Hadith in Sahih al-Bukhari states: Allah said, “Every good deed of Adam’s son is for him except fasting; it is for Me; and I shall reward (the fasting person) for it’”.