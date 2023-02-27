Nurturing Questions in our Science Classrooms

Prof Wahiddindin Malik Ex Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir while writing for Inquiry Journal published by Government College of Education Srinagar said that Science has no high priests which cannot be questioned.

What would be desired highly undesirable in Science is the unquestioned acceptance of things as they are. Science prefers hard facts to the dearest illusions of scientists. To be accepted all new ideas must survive rigorous standards of evidence.

Scientific knowledge is never at a standstill, it is a dynamic and ongoing process. In the world of today where knowledge is being multiplied exponentially, science education will not be able to justify itself by remaining merely contented with the objective of imparting a certain quantum of scientific knowledge, however large be the quantum.

Since the rate at which knowledge in science today gets obsolete is very high, it is essential that the emphasis of science education should be on the development of abilities and dispositions of mind rather than merely transfer of dead subject matter. Research in Science Education should be urgently addressed to the problem of promoting questioning culture in our science classrooms.

Alexander Fleming was working in the laboratory. He was doing an experiment for which he had to grow bacteria. One day in his lab, he noticed something that probably did not make him very happy. Some of his petri dishes, in which he was growing what he needed, had mold growing on them.

The mold had killed the bacteria, so his experiment ruined. What do you think most people would have done with those moldy dishes? I suspect many scientists would have thrown them away. Luckily, Alexander Fleming did not do that. He wanted to know why the bacteria had died. Was there something about that mold that killed them? Now he had a new problem to investigate.

The things Alexander Fleming learned from his moldy petri dishes led to the development of penicillin, an antibiotic that has saved many, many lives. Alexander Fleming did not just complain about things he did not understand; he tried to understand them; and he thought of more than one problem he could investigate.