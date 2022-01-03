Nurturing Relationships

The stability of this world, with all the societies that live in it and the identities that mark its diversities, is the ultimate goal of global politics.
The powers that run political affairs at global level need a degree of stability so that the affairs of the world can be run in an ordered manner.
Without this stability no institutions can work. The financial activity that happens around the globe in a very complex system of transactions, and the inter-state interactions that mark the global power structure, everything works in an atmosphere of overall stability.
To illustrate the point, we can just consider some conflict ridden countries in the African region, or a country like Afghanistan. In all such cases we have no systems in place.
The lack of political stability leads these countries, and societies, to humanitarian crises.
No business happens in markets, no healthcare system can work, no administrative structures can be put in place.
In short the life in such conflict ridden spots of the world is thrown out of gear, and people face immense suffering.
The point to be emphsised is that unless there is stability and peace no human society can thrive. But to achieve this stability, and ensure peaceful atmosphere, global powers usually apply a realist frame.
It is generally believed that in this world of competitive interests unless there is a dominant power structure that wards off all possible threats to stability, chances of things slipping into violence are more.
This has pushed the world into a military competition where different poles want to impose their own version of stability. The result is that the world is faced with a grave danger of a mega disorder.
If only the global powers could understand that stability and peace are contingent on nurturing human relationships, and allowing them to thrive in a natural way.
If humans around the globe are allowed to exercise commercial, cultural, and personal relations in a free atmosphere, we can have a stable and peaceful world.