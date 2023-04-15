Nurturing the Hurt

The world can be a merciless and unforgiving place, where obstacles are incessant and challenges are galore. Just when we believe we have conquered one hurdle, another arises.

And when the impediments we encounter are not external, but internal, the battle becomes even tougher. It’s a battle against our own doubts and apprehensions; and it can be a struggle to find the fortitude to persevere. We become our own adversaries, our own harshest critics.

Nevertheless, even during the most trying of times, something keeps us moving forward. Something that instills hope and fervor within us. For some, it’s their faith, an unwavering belief in a higher power that guides and guards them.

For others, it’s a pure realization, an emotion that there are a few souls in this world who care for us, and will always be there for us through thick and thin. And for some, it’s just an optimistic perception that even during the bleakest of times, there’s still a gleam of light.

Perhaps it’s the manner Creator has fashioned the world’s beauty that keeps us going. The way the sun grows over the horizon, soaking the sky with a thousand shades of pink and gold.

The way the leaves rustle in the wind, fluttering to a melody that only they can hear. The way the stars flicker during night, each one a sign of the infinite possibilities that exist in the universe created by a Supreme Power.