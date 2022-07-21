Nutrition and Efficiency

Nutrition is the process of being nourished; food gets into the body, and body absorbs nutrients. On the other hand, efficiency indicates the total amount of output per unit of labour.

It is output in per capita terms. Good nutrition is beyond what is seen and observed. It not only makes us wealthy and happy but very efficient as well because it enables people to work and produce more.

As we know, we have been struggling with COVID-19 for last more than two years and it has affected almost everything, and our nutrition levels and efficiency levels are no exception.