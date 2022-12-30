O P Sharma: The Forest man of J&K

When I first met him, I couldn’t believe I was talking to a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of 1987 batch. Om Prakash Sharma aka Vidhyarthi was wearing a white colour kurta pyjama and looked like an ordinary Dogra from Jammu.

He had come down to my friend’s flat who was also putting up in the same building (Govt quarters) around 2012. During that meeting we discussed ecology, environment , forests and much more. I kept meeting this interesting person quite frequently after that, and we became very good friends within a few years.

In fact my other friends also came into close contact with him and we would hold discussions, roundtables together on the issues of environment and climate change. Sharma ji had started Tree Talk programme on December 19th 2010 wherein he would regularly hold meetings, gatherings on environmental education across J&K.

He would talk about herbs, flowers, trees, fruits and much more during the Tree Talk programme. In one such programme I, along with several friends, educational volunteers from some NGOs who were working with District Administration Bandipora trekked with him for a full day in Bandipora during the summer of 2015.

The then DC Bandipora Dr Shah Faesal was also with us. We travelled all the way to Bumus, Nagmarg which connects Bandipora with Lolab valley via Diver. On the way Sharma ji would stop near a tree, bush or any other plant and start explaining its full details.

The great thing about Sharma ji is that he will tell English, Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri & above all the Botanical name of any forest herb, flower, tree or a plant. That is so great of him. The story of Cicada (Dach Pompur) he told us was amazing.