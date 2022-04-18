Obsession with Pakistan

Our current fixation with Pakistan is because of the political storm that hit the country, and the way one institution was sought to be pitted against the other. It was an ugly spectacle that some of us enjoyed out of sheer sadistic pleasure.

This had to happen (in Pakistan ) after all how long a state that was born out of this country, could be at peace with itself. This section wanted to watch it and watch it endlessly because it thrives on the narrative that Pakistan is responsible for all what is happening to the Indians and the idea of India in Kashmir.

Pakistan is blamed and rightly so, for what it did in Kashmir, introduced militancy and the gun culture that kills people and leaves lives shattered. Pakistan’s problem is, and that is the case with all such countries which fail to achieve their illusory territorial ambitions, never admit to their fault lines.

In the same league Pakistan denies its involvement in the troubles in Kashmir and the consequences it brought to the Valley, its people, whether they are living over there, or those who migrated from the land of their ancestors.

So, our glee widened when we watched, how Imran Khan was trying all the tricks in the book, some from his cricketing days, and others as an Islamist fundamentalist and anti-American, to save his chair. Pakistan is punishing itself, and some of us believed that it is going to be an irreversible phenomenon in Pakistan. To some extent Imran justified these conclusions.