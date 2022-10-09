OCTOBER: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BY MOHAMMAD SHURJEEL SHAHEEN

The year is 2022 and as we enter October, the cybersecurity awareness month, it becomes increasingly important with each passing day to raise awareness about it, not only in the developing online government, or corporate infrastructures but also in daily lives of end users - the people.

Even though behind the scenes things are quite intricate, as opposed to what it seems, all it takes is a simple click of a mouse or a tap of your smart phone screen to get your social media accounts’ confidential & personal information compromised. Of course I don’t need to mention how you can eventually end up losing your money through online scams if you are not “aware”.

So let’s wind the clock back and quickly discuss where it all began … The Internet - backbone of every form of communication or transaction in today’s world. From small to large businesses, government, banking, entertainment, gaming, news - you name it, run majorly, if not totally online.