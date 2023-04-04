Of a ruined society!

The brutal murder of an eight year old girl by her father at Khurhama village in Kupwara district indicates as to what low has our society hit, and where we are heading to. The tragic incident occurred days after a woman was killed by her "drug addict" son at Dangerpora in Sopore.
Earlier, some weeks back a woman was murdered and her body cut into pieces by a man at Soibug in Budgam district. If such heinous crimes continue to occur we are bound to head towards worst scenario.
A recent report has revealed that crime against senior citizens, women and children is on rise in Jammu and Kashmir. A society like that of ours, which was being considered very safe for women and children, is witnessing such inhuman incidents.
Nobody could have imagined a father mercilessly murdering his innocent minor daughter just because he had some heated arguments with the wife. Arguments do happen but that does not mean one cannot handle the anger, or stress and would kill his own kid.
Incidents like this are a wake up call for the society that worst things can continue to occur if anger, and stress in life are not properly managed. Some family members are able to deal with such situations with maturity, while some others do not behave with responsibility.
Otherwise also, the experts keep on telling the people to avoid arguing and fighting in front of their children. Such incidents badly affect the kids mentally and emotionally.
At Khurhama, the father ended the life of his daughter, who had affectionately followed him from home just before murder. She wanted Rs five from her father but got death from his cruel hands.
There is an immediate need for corrective measures in society wherever and whenever required to prevent Khurhama like tragic incidents. The tolerance levels have to be increased among the family members.
If family members live with maturity and resolve their differences amicably, kids will not get badly affected. The children will also learn from the good things of their parents and handle such situations in their future life with maturity.
If parents are unable to do so at least they should not make kids victims of the anger and frustration. The persons indulging in such heinous crimes must get severe punishment under law so that it is a lesson for others.