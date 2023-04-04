Of a ruined society!

The brutal murder of an eight year old girl by her father at Khurhama village in Kupwara district indicates as to what low has our society hit, and where we are heading to. The tragic incident occurred days after a woman was killed by her "drug addict" son at Dangerpora in Sopore.

Earlier, some weeks back a woman was murdered and her body cut into pieces by a man at Soibug in Budgam district. If such heinous crimes continue to occur we are bound to head towards worst scenario.

A recent report has revealed that crime against senior citizens, women and children is on rise in Jammu and Kashmir. A society like that of ours, which was being considered very safe for women and children, is witnessing such inhuman incidents.