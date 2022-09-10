Of Storytellers

Distinctive Characteristics

What, however, makes any story atypical and shoots it up as the best among the lot? Is it the intriguing plot, the unique storyline, or the uncommon setting? Or is it the characters, the main narrator, and the anti- climax of the story that hooks up the audience? So many other creative elements are equally responsible for making of the story.

While studying folk tales, Soviet folklorist and scholar Vladimir Propp classified a range of stock characters common in most stories. These may be individualized by being given distinguishing character traits or attributes, but they are essentially functionaries enabling the story to unfold. Vladimir identified certain archetypal story features—the Hero/Subject whose function is to seek; the Object that is sought; the Donor of the object; the Receiver, where it is sent; the Helper who aids the action; and the Villain who blocks the action.

The world’s best-known folk tale, Little Red Riding Hood, is an interesting example to grasp the Vladimir’s findings. Little Hood (heroine) is sent by her mother (donor) with a basket of provisions (object) to her sick granny (receiver) who lives in the forest. Little Hood encounters the wolf (villain) and is rescued from his clutches by the woodman (helper).

For that reason, in every story there are fundamentally certain characters who play a central role, even as the nature of the story may vary, or its parallels may be discerned in different contexts and forms in the world around us.

Drawing an analogy to many such stories, many of Vladimir’s standard characters might varyingly symbolise many a feature. At the connotative level, there may possibly be many oblique meanings to decipher. Of course, stories are framed. Stories get complex and unpredictable. Few stories get narrated, and many of them remain untold. Similarly, the characters in these stories show intricacy and inconsistency.