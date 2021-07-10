Of Vimal and Zahid’s setback

Once he reached Habba Kadal, he could not recall and recognize anything remarkably, since he was just a school-going kid of the fifth standard when he left his home. He only remembered his best friend Zahid who was his next-door neighbor and classmate as well.

The families of Vimal and Zahid were very close to each other. Vimal remembered that he used to take his lunch at Zahid’s home after their return from school as Vimal’s mother was a working lady and used to come late in the evening. Vimal used to spend most of his time studying and playing at Zahid’s home.

Vimal looked melancholic and blue. As he walked down the lanes and bylanes of interiors of Habba Kadal, he felt being a part of the place. His colleague was surprised to watch Vimal’s rush of painful excitement. Before he could utter anything, Vimal thought loudly, “You might be surprised to see these stinky surface drains that flow through these narrow lanes on whose sides these old-styled houses are huddled. But believe me, I have reclaimed myself and my identity today, after twenty long years. Yes, I belong to this place, my land, my roots”. The colleague stood mute, taken aback.

Vimal got sight of an old, slightly renovated small grocery shop from where he and Zahid used to buy stuff like candies, chewing gums and biscuits for school refreshment.

Vimal approached the shop and with his entire thrill spoke up, “Samad Chacha, Samad Chacha! I am Vimal, Kedar Nath’s son. Do you remember me?” Samad Chacha was now too old to recognize anyone without his visual aid. With a keen glance, he looked at Vimal. After a protracted pause, Samad Chacha stood up slowly and neared Vimal, hugged him and said in a broken voice, “How can I forget you, dear? My body is decaying but my memories are in one piece. I always remember and cherish the times I spent with you and your family”.

Interrupting him, Vimal eagerly asked, “Where is Zahid, my friend, do you know?” Samad Chacha, surprised to know that Vimal still remembered his school buddy Zahid, replied, “Zahid…. he completed his engineering degree but he isn’t here now”. “Okay, has he shifted somewhere else for a job?” Vimal again questioned curiously. Without telling him anything, Samad Chacha told Vimal to visit Zahid’s house, just to comprehend that some four years ago, his best friend was ‘mistakenly’ killed in a shootout. Zahid’s mother had lost everything. She was in perpetual torment, enduring an irreparable loss that can’t be compensated.