OIC moot in Pakistan

There is no need to mince words: Pakistan politics is going downhill. This is no surprise. Given the atmosphere and the clashes brewing up in the country where Supreme Court’s intervention has been sought to prevent anarchy is a self-speaking story of the threat of anarchy there.

Everyone in Pakistan is anxious about the fresh spell of uncertainty hanging in air. It is particularly ominous because Organisation of Islamic Conference is meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliberate on the unity of thought and policies among the Muslim nations across the world in the country that is riven with political clashes between the government and the opposition, and government and army confrontation.

Islamabad may put up a facade of welcoming the OIC delegates that started their work on Tuesday, but the grim realities have not remained hidden from them. The political instability and economic fragility of Pakistan will be watched closely by the OIC members.