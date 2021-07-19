Old images come back haunting!

There is an undying theory that Pakistan, the creator of Taliban, and using this group, ravaging Afghanistan at the moment, would divert the rogue elements to the Indian part of Jammu and Kashmir. That’s what Pakistan had been doing all along, and would repeat the same time and again. This is a proven fact. It means that Islamabad has not mended its ways nor will it ever. It has not learnt any lessons from the surgical strikes; it is continuing terror training camps and is making desperate bids to push infiltrators to this side of the Line of Control. And its claim of seeking peace with India through dialogue is phoney. Otherwise, why it should have called-off back-channel talks with India after the renewal of the ceasefire on LoC on February 25. This should give an additional reason to ponder why Pakistan is able to do what it does, and why some in the younger generation in Kashmir are still enamored of guns. And even when guns are in short supply to them because of the strict measures taken by the security forces, the mindset of picking guns or motivating others to pick up guns has not been addressed. That requires vision, which is not there in full measure.

It will take at least six months for Taliban to accomplish its goal in Afghanistan. It is the time available for the system to repair all the fault lines. This has to be done through display of soft power. A new kind of definition of soft power is needed, which doesn’t mean an end to encounters, but a real friendly, transparent, and accountable system. This can happen if the efforts listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their representative in J&K, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha get doubled with greater speed There is no substitute for the ecosystem of hope.