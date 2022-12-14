Omar needs to understand difference, then talk

Past eight years of PM Modi’s rule have sent a clear message that every citizen is equal and no one is born to rule.

Policies followed by PM Modi have exposed the political parties run by the dynasts to hilt. The debacle of Congress at the national level has proven beyond doubt that people are no more interested in king’s son becoming a king.

Former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah needs to wake up and realizse that he cannot win the elections because his grandfather was a legendary leader and he left behind his party for Omar to reap the benefits.

If Omar wants to become a leader, first he should clear the air on whether he would contest the forthcoming assembly elections in J&K or not. If he has decided not to contest then he has no right to deliver sermons on the rights of people and other issues.

Former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are aware of the fact that J&K has turned into a Union Territory and the new J&K chief minister will have to work under the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre. It seems both the leaders don’t want to share the power that’s why they have dropped enough hints to stay away from polls.

Both the leaders should understand that the politics is about serving the people and not only about enjoying the power. Political parties are no corporate companies. These are formed after like-minded people join hands to fight for the cause of people and not for money.

Any leader whom his party men find competent can lead the party and it’s not necessary that the party will be owned by the kith and kin of a leader who founded the party. Omar needs to understand this difference and then talk.