Omar, the commander of faithful

A Persian satrap, who paid his homage to the conqueror, found him asleep among the beggars on the steps of the mosque of Muslims. About him, Gandhi said, “The best thing to happen to India would be to be reigned by a ruler as just and upright as he”.

The famous author, Gibbon wrote, “His food consisted of barley bread or dates; his drink was water; he preached in a gown that’s torn in twelve places. According to William Muir, ‘simplicity and duty were his guiding principles; impartiality and devotion were the leading features of his administration.

Responsibility so weighed upon him that he’s heard to exclaim, ‘O, that my mother hadn’t born me; would that I’d been this stalk of grass instead!’ William Mart regarded him as the 52nd most influential figure in history. Prophet Mohammed (SAW) said that if God had wished to give another prophet to the world, His choice would have fallen upon him.