Omicron: From Pandemic to Endemic

Every year people might have to deal with it just like cough and cold and flu. At least this is what the hope is especially when optimum herd immunity is attained among world populations. Still, these are presumed to be initial stages and need for more data generation is called for. However, it is emphasized that because of its high transmissibility, people must be rather overcautious and need to realize that there was no need to panic.

Based on the early data, the burden on healthcare facilities it is anticipated should be less, when compared to the second wave. Some research scholars anticipate even less dependence on medical oxygen and ICU support when compared to the second wave.

This is, however, greatly acknowledged that vaccine evasion and reinfection by the Omicron variant could pose a challenge like there were many instances of reinfection and breakthrough infections during the Delta variant wave.

However, this time around, the breakthrough infections and reinfection seems to be a bit more than the second wave, which could be a matter of concern as revealed by global health experts. It is well asserted that a zoonotic disease with foreign origins eventually becoming an endemic disease is not new of its kind.

Swine flu disease, which was first reported from many places in the world way back in 2009, eventually became seasonal influenza, as people in the community developed optimum herd immunity. Endemic diseases are described as outbreak of diseases that are often limited to a particular region with high rates of case morbidity but least mortality. For instance, diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya and seasonal influenza are now endemic to many parts in India of which some are reported in Kashmir too off and on..

Endemic diseases often have stable number of cases in a particular season with very rare instances of surges and fade away with the onset of medical treatment over a small duration. The US virology expert Anthony Faucit had predicted the end of Covid- 19 pandemic in 2022 in the US, prior to advent of Omicron variant, however, post Omicron scenario as suggested by world renowned drug and vaccine manufacturing Pfizer scientists that Covid-19 would be endemic by 2024.

Dr. Muzaffar Shaheen is Professor and Head Clinical Medicine SKUAST-K.

