Omicron is the right choice

Treating the symptoms is different from treating the disease. Despite all advances in medical science, there is a whole host of diseases ranging from common cold to cancer that are still incurable.

Covid is likely to be a new entrant in that list and we may have to learn to live with it as with others. The point is not how to get cured, but how to live. We have learned to be more hygienic.

We have learned to be distant and decent. We are out of crowd and in the queue. We have learned to be in order. We have also learned a great deal of Greek alphabet, by the way.