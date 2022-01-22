Omicron: Not that mild

Despite the groundbreaking technological advances in recent times, humans are yet to see, discover and understand the enormous secrets of the creation.
Even though we claim to know lots of things about the universe, we know too little. About science, the best part is that it’s always evolving and is never absolute, having only approximate truths. Though science is never certain, however, it is extremely reliable.
In medical sciences, a mysterious minuscule living particle called Coronavirus became the worst public health crisis in the contemporary world. The virus has so far killed more than 55.5 lac people and has infected more than 33.4 crore people globally.
Research on Covid-19 has made doctors and scientists of various fields of medical sciences work at breakneck speed to understand its effect and complications on the human body. Since two years of its outbreak, scientists are yet to come up with a definitive preventive vaccine and treatment for this deadly infectious disease.
The recent wave of Omicron variant of coronavirus has again confused not only the general population but also the health experts worldwide. From “Variant of Concern” to “Natures Vaccine” to “Flu-like virus” to “Mild Covid-19”, many names have been attributed to this variant.
Presently, Omicron is driving up cases across all countries and there is a lot about it that researchers and scientists still don’t know. One thing that is established about Omicron is that this variant is not as deadly as the previous Delta variant.
However, there is no real hard evidence that Omicron is less virulent than Delta in the absence of vaccination.
As far as Natural Vaccine or Herd Immunity is concerned, some experts believe that when the majority of the world population will get infected with the Omicron variant, natural immunity against Covid-19 will develop.
Had the case been so, the people who got infected with much stronger variants of Coronavirus should have then acquired immunity against this virus.
On the contrary, many patients got re-infected with Covid-19. Meaning the trend of Coronavirus is fading immunity of previous variants and onset of susceptible mutated strain.
There is news about many patients getting Omicron twice (Omicron re-infection after recent Omicron infection). It simply implies that Omicron is not giving sustainable immunity as expected in Natural Vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) also published that it is possible to get the Omicron for the second time.
The biggest worry for researchers and scientists all along has been the long-term effects of the COVID-19 on different systems of the body, particularly the brain. There is a significant number of patients with some mild to moderate long-term covid symptoms including neurological symptoms that are termed as Long-Covid.
Other than respiratory symptoms, poor endurance, palpitations, headache, difficulty in sleeping, loss of smell and taste, fatigue, persistent cough, breathlessness, brain fog and anxiety are some of the symptoms experienced by numerous patients even many months after recovering from COVID-19.
Some recent studies suggest that this virus also damages T-cells (cells responsible for a particular type of immunity) in the human body the way HIV damages T-cell immunity.
Experts opine that the virus affects every organ of the body including the brain. This effect on various parts of the body especially the brain is a matter of concern in children.
Researchers are studying long-term effects on the brain. It is yet unknown how long is this going to last, or is this going to remain as a permanent mild disability? With time and emerging research, we may learn about the short and long term impact of this virus on various organs of the body, especially in children.
Given this, we should not dismiss Omicron as a Natural Vaccine or Common Cold virus. Researchers warned that Omicron could lead to Long-Covid. We should not underestimate this variant as “mild” and put ourselves and others at risk of any debilitating disease that can last for months and years.
Omicron should not be taken lightly. The worrying part is that it’s affecting children as well. There is no reason for us to be complacent and lower our guard against Covid-19. Masks are the best possible prevention and we all should encourage people to mask up.
Vaccines don’t prevent infection entirely; however, they have proved to decrease the severity of the disease. Get your jab, if you are yet to receive it. Stay home unless there is some really important work to venture out. It will be too early to suggest the end of the pandemic without enough data and evidence to back it.
The point is not to give up on fear and anxiety about Covid-19. This is the time we need to think about our health and the health of our family. We have the means to protect ourselves and our families.
We need to refrain from making unscientific choices. We should manage the pandemic by following established Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB). We need to remember that even as the mortality related to Omicron is low, we may have long-term effects or Long-Covid in infected people. It looks bizarre to get exposed to a virus that has unknown long-term health effects, especially on children.
Besides, we need to realize that any public health crisis is mitigated by policy, not by politics. While Kashmir right now is witnessing the highest ever spike in Covid-19 cases, snow bike rallies and cosmetic carnivals are being flagged off.
Uncalled for gatherings and functions are being held concurrently. While the administration is imposing restrictions on all non-essential activities, it is imperative upon them to shelve other extraneous functions and festivals as well.
