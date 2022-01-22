Omicron: Not that mild

In medical sciences, a mysterious minuscule living particle called Coronavirus became the worst public health crisis in the contemporary world. The virus has so far killed more than 55.5 lac people and has infected more than 33.4 crore people globally.

Research on Covid-19 has made doctors and scientists of various fields of medical sciences work at breakneck speed to understand its effect and complications on the human body. Since two years of its outbreak, scientists are yet to come up with a definitive preventive vaccine and treatment for this deadly infectious disease.

The recent wave of Omicron variant of coronavirus has again confused not only the general population but also the health experts worldwide. From “Variant of Concern” to “Natures Vaccine” to “Flu-like virus” to “Mild Covid-19”, many names have been attributed to this variant.