Ominous Signs of Cold War

The bilateral cooperation is the high point. It demonstrates beyond any doubt India standing on its own, pursuing its national interests suiting its geopolitical needs and strategies.

It is aware that the rest of the world, particularly China and Russia would be watching this pact and the growing strategic partnership between Washington and Delhi through their respective prisms.

China is wary of everything that the US does , and the fact is that it has not been able to digest the rising international profile of India, its economic progress and the growing relevance in the global affairs. It views India as a competitor, and counterweight to its influence in the immediate region and beyond.

The way it is pricking India on borders shows its intentions. And, the situation it has created close to the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh for the past over three years is manifestation of its strategic goals to keep India tied up in a particular military situation as long as it is possible for it to do so.

China is seeking to tell the US and the rest of the world that , when it comes to its pursuing its expansionist ambitions, it can go to any length. There are consequences for China too. India has offered robust resistance to China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

China had not expected that. Its ambitions to have a free run in the Himalayan territory have been thwarted. It may have some distinct advantages in connectivity and logistics, but these are not proving sufficient for it to accomplish its goals.

Its ambitions were checked in tracks when India chose to engage it in dialogue to dissolve the border situation. China has been caught on back foot by the Indian approach, as despite its aggression and assertiveness on borders in the most threatening manner, it has not been able to do what it wanted to – unilaterally change the status of the LAC by force. Indeed, there are costs, but these are worth paying to guard the territorial integrity and national sovereignty.