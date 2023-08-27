On Death, Humans, and Duality

Great humans have passed away. Humans of petty significance have tasted this universally inescapable medicine as well. Death doesn’t favour one over the other. Unbiasedly, it catches you off guard.

What remains of us then are the mere dusty remnants and the odorous container in which we lie silent and dead. The people who feel this unshakable truth is somewhat spine-breaking forget to consider that avoiding this reality adds to our miseries only: the more we are unprepared for it, the more the waves of shock are sure to wash over our vulnerable selves.

We wake up, we eat, we work, we take our lunch, we work, we eat, we sleep – and we follow the drill. Every. Single. Day. We love to be called someone else’s beloved, and we show love at the same time.

We appreciate being called someone else’s master and exhibit profound gratitude to those superior to us. We delight in seeing someone else trip over and then march forward showboating we care and we care - at times. We engage in ominous verbal exchanges and speak softly to one another.