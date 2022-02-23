On Medical Consumerism

Medical treatments in most of the cases are making death uglier than perceived. The treatment in a reputed hospital is beyond the means of a commoner and municipality hospitals lack high class facilities. There is no dearth of doctors, but treatment is not cheap and readily available.

The myth of medicine and the illusion of treatment have come to doubt and well exposed by the outspread of COVID19. The invisible market, the power polemics and over relying on tests are new play fields of medical geography.

Like social geography explored by social scientists, the experimentations of advance tests in medical research are proving to be like frailty of empirical researches and irrelevance of modern methodologies in social research. First time COVID 19 has exposed the reality of modern medical advancement as a mechanism that human body could be mapped and diseases are subject of new imperatives of classification.

COVID is not over yet, but post COVID19 ramifications have cast new shadows on the genuineness of medical sciences. The blind belief that technologically made science free from human manipulations is unfortunately exploding.