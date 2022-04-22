On misinformation campaign

BY MAJEED AHMAD

Over the last few years, some international media organisations wittingly or unwittingly have launched a misinformation campaign regarding limiting free speech and ‘harassing’ journalists in India, and especially in Kashmir Valley.

The latest in the list is a story carried by New York Times in its April 16 edition titled: “Kashmir Journalists Face Forbidding Pattern: Arrest, Bail, Re-arrest.” The story is based on imagination as the ‘journalists’ whose names have been mentioned in the story are all facing multiple cases for their involvement in terror activities.

Asif Sultan, whose case the NYT story has mentioned, is facing serious charges of abetting terrorists and has been jailed for the crime since August 2018.

Sultan, who was granted a bail by a local court in one case last week, was re-arrested by the police in another terror case. But the bail order of the Sultan clearly mentions that he can be released in case he is not wanted in any other cases.

What are the charges Sultan is facing?