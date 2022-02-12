On romanticising the past

In the 21st century, most of us are well off, much better protected against disease, and much more likely to live to old age than our ancestors have ever been. The availability of almost everything a person could want or need is going rapidly.

Even allowing for the hundreds of millions who still live in abject poverty, disease, and want, our generation has access to more calories, watts, lumen-hours, square feet, gigabytes, megahertz, light-years, nanometres, kilograms/acre, food-miles, air-miles, and of course rupees than any that went before. We’ve more Velcro, vaccines, vitamins, shoes, soap operas, footballs, and anything else we could even imagine needing.

Today, even the poorest have access to a cell phone, internet, television, and a flush toilet that even the wealthiest couldn’t imagine at the turn of the last century. Public health measures dictate standards for drinkable water and breathable air. Many of us live temperature-controlled, disease-controlled lives. And yet, we worry more than ever before. Why?